President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a sarcastic reaction to a recent comment by former President John Mahama on examination malpractices, has inquired from students of Cape Coast-based Wesley Girls, if they were really engaging in malpractices in collaboration with the government as was being alleged.

President Akufo-Addo’s question follows an allegation by former President John Dramani Mahama that the recent impressive WASSCE results by Ghanaian students were not a true reflection of the ability of the students, but through examination malpractices.

According to the former President, who is also the 2024 flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), some invigilators in collaboration with teachers aided the students to cheat during the examination.

For him, examination malpractices compromises the quality and integrity of education, explaining that “You certify these children saying they are of this standard either the BECE or SSCE, and that child will use that certificate, go abroad to a school, and they will find out that your qualification is not up to the standard you say it is.”

The former President said assisting students to cheat in examination will affect Ghana in a long way, saying “In many places, they let the children cheat. You go to places and the teachers are conniving with the students to cheat. The effect will be seen later.”

Mr Mahama’s comment comes after the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum had announced that the recent WASSCE results are the best since 2015.

But reacting to Mr Mahama’s allegations, President Akufo-Addo, who was speaking at the 187th speech and prize-giving day of Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast, dismissed the said allegations, describing it as unfortunate comments, intended to score a political point.

For him, it was sad that such a comment was coming from not just any person but a former President of Ghana.

He said former President Mahama had no basis to question the integrity of Ghanaian WASSCE results, pointing out that the impressive WASSCE results from Ghanaian students were as a result of improved quality and enhanced access to education in the country.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, asked the students of Wesley Girls’ High School if they cheat in WASSCE?

“Students of Wesley Girls High School; Wey Gey Hey girls, do you cheat in examinations?” President Akufo-Addo asked, receiving a thunderous no answer from the students.

