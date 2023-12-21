The Electoral Commission (EC) commended itself for the successful completion of the District Level Elections despite the various challenges that occurred during the process.

According to the EC, one of the major challenges that occurred during the elections was the delay in the printing and delivery of ballot papers, which caused disruption and forced the Commission to reschedule elections in some electoral areas.

In addition, many polling stations experienced technical challenges with their verification machines, which slowed down the election process.

The Deputy Chairman of the EC, Dr Bossman Asare, stated that the Commission performed well, noting that the high voter turnout was an indication of their success.

“In some of the electoral areas, the turnout was even more than 80%. So we are waiting, when we finish and we have all the information, we will be able to give the good people of this country the exact turnout.”

The elections which were rescheduled in more than 200 electoral areas due to the challenges are expected to be conducted today, Thursday 21, 2023.

According to Dr. Asare, all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted smoothly and without incident.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, argued that the Electoral Commission should be granted financial autonomy to ensure its independence and efficiency.

“I think that the time has come for us to really fight for the financial autonomy of the commission. So I believe if we are so purposed and stand together it can cause some financial autonomy to be granted to the Electoral Commission” he said.