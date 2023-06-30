Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, and his stunning wife, Yvonne Ayew, were among the esteemed guests who graced the grand wedding of French international Bafetimbi Gomis on June 24, 2023.

The former Olympique Lyon player tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that garnered much attention.

The event brought together old friends as Dede Ayew had previously been teammates with Gomis during their time at Swansea City for the 2015/16 season.

The couple looked absolutely stylish and sophisticated, as evident from the photos they shared on their social media accounts.

One particular picture on Yvonne Ayew’s Instagram showcased the couple seated in a car on their way to the wedding venue, radiating elegance and joy.

As the day unfolded, more snapshots emerged, capturing Yvonne’s full dress and other memorable moments from Gomis’ special day.

Following suit, Dede Ayew also posted several pictures on his Instagram page, encapsulating various highlights of the wedding. Alongside the photos, he expressed heartfelt congratulations to his “brother, the Lion” Bafetimbi Gomis, who currently plays for Galatasary in Turkey.

Dede conveyed his best wishes, hoping for a lifetime of happiness for Gomis and his family.

Fans and followers showered the couple with best wishes and admiration for their graceful presence at the wedding.

