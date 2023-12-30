West Ham United are set to open contract talks with manager David Moyes in the new year.

The club climbed to sixth in the Premier League after winning 2-0 at second-placed Arsenal on Thursday.

Moyes, 60, who is in his second spell as boss at West Ham, is out of contract in the summer of 2024.

“We’re getting ready to talk. I don’t think any of us are jumping to get it done too quickly,” said Moyes after the Emirates Stadium victory.

“I think we are just happy to make sure we get it done. We will do – I don’t see any problems with that at all.

“We are not one of the top teams. We are trying to get up and grow the team. For West Ham to be in Europe is a great period.”

Moyes was first appointed West Ham boss in November 2017 but left at the end of that season when his contract was not renewed, only to return for his second stint in December 2019.

He has since led West Ham to two top-seven finishes in the Premier League and earned the club its first major trophy in 43 years by winning the Europa Conference League in June.

On Friday, West Ham announced their financial results for the year to 31 May 2023 which showed a net pre-tax loss of £18.3m.

Joint chair David Sullivan said “the future looks extremely bright” for the Premier League club.

The figures, which do not take into account the Hammers’ historic Europa Conference League final victory against Fiorentina, show West Ham’s turnover fell to £236.7m, down £16m on the previous season, with wages rising to £136.8m.

The club say an outlay on players of £184m over the period in question was part of the reason for the loss.

Declan Rice’s club record £100m summer move to Arsenal is not included in the results.

Moyes is not mentioned by Sullivan in his assessment of the past financial year. However, the statement does say the club’s “strong relationship with the manager will continue to assist in building and improving the squad”.

“The future continues to look extremely bright for West Ham United,” said Sullivan.

“We have enjoyed an unprecedented level of success over the course of the past three years – but I believe there is even more to come.”

Among the other notable points within the financial statement, which pays tribute to former co-chair David Gold and his daughter Jacqueline who died within weeks of each other early in 2023, is confirmation that West Ham have repaid a £55m loan to MSD Holdings and replaced it with a “more favourable” £40m overdraft facility with Barclays Bank.