Deposed Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has described the handling of the criminal case against him by the High Court in Accra as an act of intimidation.

His remarks come after the High Court in Accra dismissed his motion to stay the ongoing criminal proceedings until the bye-election in Assin North is held.

Mr Quayson’s election as a parliamentary representative for Assin North was nullified by the Supreme Court, and he currently faces charges of perjury and deceiving a public official.

These charges stem from allegations that he falsely denied owing allegiance to any country other than Ghana during the election process.

Speaking in an interview with Woezor TV, Mr Quayson attributed his removal from office to the dynamics within the current Parliament but said the people of Assin North are solidly behind him.

“I think basically, it is an intimidation process because I haven’t seen any criminal trial where an accused person or suspect is arraigned before the court on a daily basis and so we all know that it is an executive influence on the process. The people of Assin North understand the circumstances and situation that I am going through and they also understand that the fight is not about me but about them.”

