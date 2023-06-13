The Electoral Commission (EC) has laid the Assin North debacle is solely on the doorsteps of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.

The Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has said the commission cannot in any way take responsibility for Mr Quayson’s woes.

This, according to Dr Quaicoe, was because the onus is on Mr Quayson to be diligent while filing his nomination.

Mr Quayson was recently axed from Parliament by the Supreme Court for not renouncing his dual citizenship status before contesting the 2020 parliamentary election.

In May 2023, the Apex Court upheld the High Court’s decision, stating that Mr Quayson was not qualified at the time of filing his nomination forms.

It further held that the EC allowing him to contest when he had not shown evidence of renunciation of his citizenship of Canada is unconstitutional.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he explained the guidelines and qualifications in the constitution regarding a parliamentary aspirant are clearly stated in the nomination forms.

Therefore, for the aspirant to have disregarded them, he had to suffer the penalties without the EC being blamed.

“We owe no responsibility for Gyakye Quaison’s woes. The law is clear. Any aspirant or candidate who lies under oath would suffer the penalties for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assin North seat has been declared vacant with the EC to hold a bye-election on June 27, 2023, in which the NDC has announced plans to retain Mr Quayson.

