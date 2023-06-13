The Electoral Commission (EC) has fought off claims elections can be rigged in favour of a candidate or a political party.

The Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, said this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“With the way I know and have followed the electoral process, not even Mahama or President Akufo-Addo or any of the leaders of the political party can rig an election. The system will not allow it because the EC boss is the last person to see the results,” he said.

This comes on the back of allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that there is a conspiracy between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the EC to transfer and insert the name of one Charles Opoku into the Voters Register of the Assin North constituency.

This illegal move is to aid the said Mr Opoku to contest in the NPP Parliamentary primary to select a candidate for the upcoming Assin North bye-election.

Communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi, disclosed that the party’s sources have revealed that the said Mr Opoku is a registered voter in the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency in the Western Region where he voted in the 2020 general election.

But to Dr Quaicoe, these are mere allegations which cannot be proven in any way and must be disregarded.

This, he explained, is because the electoral system would not allow such an act as he also rubbished the claims of vote transfer.

