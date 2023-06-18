It was an exciting sight to behold when some fathers demonstrated the kitchen was not a place for only women with their cooking skills.

This was at the Adom FM Dad Too Can Cook challenge, as part of events to mark the 2023 Fathers’ Day celebration.

The event, held at the Multimedia car park on Saturday, June 17, sought to recognise and celebrate the cooking abilities of fathers across the nation.

The challenge got bigger and better following an opening event on Friday which was an in-house competition between two Adom FM presenters, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei and Jerry Justice.

Six fortunate fathers who were nominated by their children got the chance to exhibit their cooking skills after making it through the ‘Mouth Mouth Round’.

The final stage dubbed the ‘Feeli ga do dzi’ competition saw each of the dads prepare their own meal such as Fufu, Mpotompoto, banku, Omo tuo and groundnut soup among others.

The subtle savour of the scrumptious meals cooked at the mini kitchen penetrated the airy environment at the forecourt of the station.

All the dads put in their best to cook meals that melted in the mouth of the judges and chefs who were present.

In recognition of their creative culinary skills, all six finalists will have a chance to win exciting prizes at the grand Fathers’ Day event on Sunday.

Check out more photos below: