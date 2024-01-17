Cyber fraud, such as credit card fraud, identity fraud, or romance fraud, remains the most prevalent form of cybercrime in Ghana, the 2023 Ghana Fintech Report has revealed.

According to the report, perpetrators typically create fake online profiles or websites to deceive victims into sharing their money or personal information.

Significantly, it said the financial sector has become a particularly attractive target for hackers who exploit vulnerabilities in online banking systems.

The Bank of Ghana’s Fraud Report for the year 2022 highlighted cyber email fraud as one of the top five fraud categories significantly impacting the banking industry. Notably, this form of fraud resulted in losses of GH4.3 million in 2022 alone, representing a 65.5% increase from the previous year.

The report stressed that the nation has been grappling with a surge in cyber threats and online attacks. The statistics indicate a significant rise in various types of cyber incidents, ranging from individual-focused phishing attacks to complex cyber espionage campaigns affecting both businesses and government entities.

The National Cybersecurity Advisor reported a total of 11,550 cybercrime cases since the launch of the Cybercrime Incident Reporting Points of Contact (PoC) in October 2019. This system was created to facilitate the reporting of cybercrime and cybersecurity incidents by the public, strengthening the efforts of the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) operating under the National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC).

Impact of cybercrime

The report said the repercussions of these cyber threats transcend the digital world and have tangible impacts on individuals, businesses, and the nation’s economy.

For individuals, the report stated that cybercrimes like phishing, identity theft, and online fraud pose significant financial risks, leading to unauthorized bank transactions, stolen credit card information, and fraudulent charges.

Furthermore, these digital invaders can breach personal privacy by accessing sensitive information, emails, and documents, causing emotional and psychological distress. Identity theft is particularly devastating, resulting in long-lasting damage to one’s credit, reputation, and overall well-being.

With regard to businesses, the report pointed out that businesses face their own set of challenges, including financial losses, damage to their reputation, and potential legal consequences.

It said ransomware attacks and other cybercrimes disrupt business operations, leading to lost revenue, decreased productivity, and even the closure of smaller enterprises – some are unable to bounce back from the disruption. Additionally, businesses may face legal ramifications and regulatory fines for failing to adequately protect customer data, further escalating the financial impact.

Way forward

In conclusion, the report said “As our reliance on digital infrastructure continues to grow, the ongoing development and integration of advanced technologies remain crucial for fortifying our defences and preserving the integrity of the digital realm.”

While technology can play a role in enhancing online safety, it added that it is not a silver bullet that can solve all the problems.

Therefore, technology solutions need to be carefully designed, evaluated, and regulated to ensure that they are effective, reliable, transparent, accountable, and respectful of users’ rights.