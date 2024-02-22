An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of a 36-year-old administrator for allegedly defrauding a businessman of $50,000.

This came after it issued the bench warrant requested by the Police.

Mary Dede Doku is accused of collecting $50000 from the complainant in 2021 under the pretext of purchasing a 2020 Range Rover Sport but failed.

Doku, charged with defrauding by false pretences, failed to turn up in court when the matter was called.

Mr William Newman, counsel for Doku informed the court that his client had travelled and was not in Ghana.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Seth Frimpong, said it was the first time the Police heard that the accused person had travelled.

It therefore prayed the court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, to issue the bench warrant for the accused person’s arrest.

The matter has been adjourned to March 27, 2024.

The case of prosecution is that the complainant, Dennis Ahiable Isaac Owusu, resides at Nungua.

The accused person is domiciled in the USA.

In 2021, the complainant met Doku and informed her of his desire to purchase a vehicle.

Doku agreed, and the complainant gave $50,000 to her to purchase a 2020 Range Rover Sport for him.

The accused person, however, failed to deliver the vehicle despite the complainant’s demand for it.

The prosecution told the court that in 2022, Doku told the complainant that the dealer had sold the vehicle.

Doku then promised to refund the money to the complainant but failed to do so.

On October 26, 2022, the complainant reported the case at the Auto Theft Unit of the Ghana Police Service and the accused person was arrested.

In her caution statement, Doku admitted collecting $50,000 from the complainant to purchase the vehicle for him.

According to Doku, she had reported a case against her dealer in the United States of America.

The prosecution said during investigations, Doku refunded $20,000, leaving a balance of $30,000.

All efforts made by the complainant to get Doku to refund the rest of the money had proved futile.

ALSO READ: