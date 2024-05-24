Popular sports presenter, Countryman Songo has demonstrated his love for body art by getting a tattoo in Eastern European country, Moldova.

This time, he inked his popular phrase ‘Baby Girls’ both in English and Chinese on his arm.

This brings the number of tattoos on the ‘Fire man’ as he is popularly called to seven.

Countryman Songo shared a video of the moment he subdued his pain to get the beautiful artwork.

Songo, who takes inspiration from Bob Marley, has inked a tattoo of the face of the late superstar on his arm.

Known privately as Patrick Osei Agyemang, the host of Adom TV’s ‘Fire for Fire’ said he takes inspiration from Bob Marley to do his popular show on Adom TV.

The others are: Casper the ghost, Fire, Strength, and Unicorn.

Countryman Songo is part of the management team of FC Petrocub Hîncesti, a top-tier club in Moldova.