The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Abraham Adjetey, popularly known as Agya Abraham, has called on the government to facilitate the release of monies set aside for the fight against coronavirus.

He suggested a portion of the $100 million set aside by government should be given towards research into finding indigenous and alternative cure for the coronavirus.

Stating his opinion on Adom FM’s social discussion segment on Dwaso Nsem, Yasem Nie, Agya Abraham explained that players in the music industry have been affected financially by the ban as they have had to cancel shows, hence the clarion call.

Board Chairman of GHAMRO, Rex Omar, supporting his call, pleaded with government to give ‘domestic traditional ways of healing’ (herbal medicine) a try.

That notwithstanding, Agya Abraham cautioned industry players to adhere to strict health directives of social distancing.

“Celebrities attract fans who would love to come close thus exposing them to the virus. In times like this they should simply stay at home or politely decline so as not to endanger themselves or the public,” he advised.