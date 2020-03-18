The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has given students up to March 21, 2020 to leave the campus.

A statement issued today and signed by the university’s registrar said halls of residence would be closed after 6p.m. on March 21, 2020.

The statement said all academic activities, including teaching lectures, quizzes (including College of Distance Education examinations) have been suspended until further notice in response to the President’s broadcast on closure of educational institutions.

The statement said as students prepared to leave campus they should adhere to the regulations on demonstrations, rallies, assemblies and processions of the university, maintain social distancing and observe precautionary measures on COVID-19.

Lecture halls, libraries closed

The statement further noted that lecture theatres, laboratories and libraries would be closed to all students from March 16, 2020.

It said the university management was working with the dean of student affairs, the students’ representative council and the Graduates Association of Ghana to provide vehicles to support the transportation of students to some regional capitals at a fare.

International students

It, however, asked all international students to remain in their respective halls of residence until further notice.

It said the centre for national education and rapid response team (RRT) of the directorate of the University Health Services would monitor their activities and provide the necessary support.

It urged students to stay calm and comply with these directives while staff of the university were advised to be at post and observe the necessary protocols and precautionary measures until further directives.

The statement said “management solicits the cooperation and support of all members of the university community and stakeholders in these difficult times”.