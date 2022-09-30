Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) and President of Police Ladies Association (POLAS), COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah took time off her busy schedule to visit policewomen in the Northern part of the country.

As a person who has championed the welfare of policewomen in Ghana, she urged them to put in more effort and be committed to their jobs irrespective of the pressure and dangers associated with their work.

COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah at Ghana Police Service, Nalerigu

She visited the Regional Police Headquarters in Savannah on September 26, and continued to Tamale on September 27, before climaxing the tour at Nalerigu on September 29, 2022.

The POLAS President told her colleagues that she was putting financial measures in place to propel policewomen to further their steps in terms of capacity building.

COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah with policewomen at Tamale

In an interview she granted to the media during the visit, COP Addo-Danquah also touched on the need for security agencies such as the EOCO to update themselves in the area of cybersecurity.

“The criminals are organised so we have to be better organised if we want to fight them. I am pleased to meet officers who are collaborating so far and at the end of the day we can make Ghana a better and safer place,” she said.

Speaking on the youth patronizing cyber fraud as a means of surviving, the EOCO Executive said there was the need to visit various educational institutions to create awareness about its negative consequences.

COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah with policewomen at Savannah

“To start, it’s about education, training of officers, and creating awareness. We go to schools and tell them the dangers. It’s not sustaining and it’s not something you can do as a career because definitely you will be arrested and you will face the law so we encourage them not to engage in such vices,” she advised.

“Our officers are constantly going through training because cyberspace is a very dynamic area and everyday things are changing so we have to be up and be ahead of the criminals we are fighting,” she noted.

Below are some more photos of the engagements she had with POLAS members:

COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah at Nalerigu with ASP Eva Opoku, MTTD Commander, Nalerigu on her left

COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah interacts with some of the police officers at Nalerigu

