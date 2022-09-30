The Gomoa Fetteh Royal Family has asked one Kwasi Alhaji to stop holding himself as the Mankrodo of Gomoa.

The royal family who have described Mr Kwasi Alhaji as a self-imposed chief have also accused him of being a land guard who is fuelling conflicts in the area.

A statement issued by the secretary to the Royal Family of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Essel, has asserted that the brewing conflicts which have stalled the development of the area is championed by Kwasi Alhaji, a man strutting about as Mankrado of Gomoa Fetteh.

The statement further accuses Mr Alhaji of being a non-indigene whose attempt to be gazetted by the Central Regional House of Chiefs as a legitimate sub-chief to the Gomoa Fetteh Royal Stool has been suspended indefinitely by the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

Gomoa Fetteh is a peri-urban town subject to the Royal Ahunako Stool of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area.

The area has, in recent times, been riddled by intra-family insecurity, conflicts, and divisions, particularly Gomoa Fetteh which has become a den for deadly chieftaincy conflicts and ‘landguardism’.

But Nana Kwansi Kwansah II rebuts the accusations

Reacting to the accusations, the Mankrado of Gomoa Feteh, Nana Kwansi Kwansah II, also known as Alhaji Kwesi said the allegations were untrue and mere attempts to smear him and his hard-earned reputation.

He said the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council recognizes him as the legitimate occupant of the mankrado stool.

He also questioned why the Royal Family of Goamoa Feteh were not present at the birthday celebration of the Omanhene of the Gomoah Traditional Council.

Registrar of the Gomoah Akyempim Traditional Council, Henry Effah Agyei who was contacted to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claims said Alhaji Kwesi came to swear himself into the President of the Gomoa Traditional Council, Obirifo Ahunu Ahor Ankobea II as the legitimate Mankrado of Gomoa Feteh in December 2020.

Below is the statement as released by the royal family:

The Gomoa Fetteh Royal Family will like to state that Kwasi Alhaji is not the Mankrodo of Gomoa.

The self imposed chief is a landguard fuelling conflict in the area.

Gomoa Fetteh is a peri-urban town and subject to the Royal Ahunako Stool of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area.

The creation of intra family insecurity, conflicts, and divisions within and among the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, particularly Gomoa Fetteh which has become a den for the deadly chieftaincy conflicts and landguardism in the area.

In consultation with the Queenmother of the town, Nana Nkrabea Amoesima I, Ebusuapanyin and Elders of Gomoa Fetteh, the Kingmakers concluded that that the brewing conflicts which have stalled the development of the area is championed by Kwasi Alhaji, strutting about as Mankrado, yet a non-indigene who’s attempt to be gazetted by the Central Regional House of Chiefs as a legitimate sub-chief to the Gomoa Fetteh Royal Stool has been suspended indefinitely by the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

Since the late 90s, Gomoa Fetteh is without a legally recognized Chief as a result of a raging dispute between the two royal houses of the Gomoa Fetteh Stool namely: Efuwa Akoa house; represented by one self acclaimed Ebusuapanyin Kow Abeka and Maakowa house; represented by the main Ebusuapanyin Kofi Ahomka, for both houses in the Abor Twidan Royal Family/clan.

Nonetheless, the Abor Twidan Royal family/clan is only one clan with one Ebusuapanyin, but this same Obirifo Ehunako Ahor Ankobea II has certified 3 more members namely; Kweku Dadzie, Kow Abeka and one kwame Annan all in the same Abor Twidan Royal family/clan as ebusuapanyins creating conflicts here and there among the family.

customarily, the succession of the Gomoa Fetteh Stool is a rotating one between the two (2) aforementioned royal houses.”

However, after the death of Nana Abor Ewusie XIX, Chief (Odikro) of Gomoa Fetteh in 1999, the emergence of Nana Abor Yamoah II, allegedly a non-indigene who does not hail from any of the ruling houses, rather, hails from the Asona clan of Dago was uncustomarily enstooled as Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and manàged to get the backing of the sellf-acclaimed ebusuapanyin Kow Abeka together with numerous gunmen led by the ex convict miscreant kwesi Alhaji. This dispute is what has continued for years in several legal battles between the ruling houses of the Stool until the demise of Nana Abor Yamoah II in April 2019 after which the cronies, and landguards of the deceased chief, led by the same ex-convict Kwasi Alhaji, are reported to have launched a wave of terror in the area and unlawfully imposing one Kofi Baah, styling himself as “Nana Abor Atta II” in a “maneuvering” with the help of the embattled Omanhene, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II.

The aforementioned revelations are well known to the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council and other government institutions and security agencies after decades of terror in the area.

Unfortunately, a recent decision by the Cape Coast High Court in a suit filed by the main Abor Twidan Royal family has barred Kofi Baah self styled “Nana Abor Atta II” and his cronies from conducting themselves as legitimate Chiefs and custodians of the Gomoa Fetteh Stool until further determined by a competent court of jurisdiction subject to the approval of the Gomoa.

In the meantime, the Queenmother of the town, Nana Nkrabea Amoesima have recently informed the Paramount Queenmother (Omanhemaa), HRM Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I of Gomoa Fetteh’s commitment to support Her selfless campaign to drive massive reforms that would help the Traditional Area as a whole to recover it’s distinguished reputation from injustice, unrest, disunity, underdevelopment and acts of terror that continue to undermine security, particularly in Gomoa Fetteh.

However, the Paramount Chief, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II continues to face other suits, the most recent being a motion on notice for an injunction praying for an Order to restrain him [Paramount Chief] from performing any duty whatsoever as to the Gazetted Paramount Chief and President of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council pending the determination of the suit and for further order appointing an Acting President of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council.

By Secretary of the Royal Family of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Essel.