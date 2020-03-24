The Kwame Nkrumah Circle, one of Accra’s busiest areas was reduced to a ghost town as city authorities engaged in a fumigation exercise.

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle is one of the many areas that were chosen to undergo fumigation.

READ ALSO

The interchange was surprisingly quiet, few cars taxied around with confused passengers stranded as the station was under ‘lock and key’.

Whispers took over the howling sound from the busy market and for once in a long time, the vicinity was cleaned up.

However, markets are open today, March 24, 2020 for smooth operation of business.