The Police Hospital has announced a two-day closure of some medical units to the public for a fumigation exercise.

This will be between Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27, 2021, as part of measures by the Ghana Health Service to fumigate health facilities.

The affected units will include the Laboratory, Pathology, Out-Patient Department, Administration, Pediatrics, Pharmacy, dental, radiology, medical records and Quartermaster stores.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit, DSP Yaw Nketia which added the units will be opened for business on Sunday, March 28.

