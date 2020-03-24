A man in Cape Coast is asking President Nana Akufo-Addo to deploy soldiers to halt a social gathering of hundreds of Ghanaians enjoying themselves at Cape Coast Castle.

It is clear some Ghanaians in the Central region aren’t paying heed to the directive by President Akufo-Addo which asked Ghanaians to enforce social distancing and avoid crowded places amidst the novel coronavirus cases in the country.

In a video circulating on social media, some Ghanaians can be seen having fun at the Cape Coast Castle although beaches have been banned by the Ghana Tourism Authority, all in an attempt to curb the virus.

The man, who recorded the video, made it clear, they were aware of the First Man’s directive but they also have the right to enjoy.

The commentary suggested that until soldiers are deployed in the area to put them in check, they will continue to enjoy themselves in the crowded environment.