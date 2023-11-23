The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the conversion of the Bono Regional Hospital into a teaching hospital as insincere and deceitful to outwit the chiefs and people of the Bono Region.

Speaking in a press conference in Sunyani, the Chairman of NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, raised questions about the funding source of the new teaching hospitals project.

He highlighted Parliament’s lack of consideration or approval of any legislation supporting the establishment of these hospitals.

Mr Nketia emphasised that, the 2024 budget doesn’t include any allocation for a medical school or a teaching hospital in Bono Region.

Parliament has not reviewed or approved any legislation supporting the establishment of the Suyani Hospital nor has it considered or endorsed any loan facilities for this project.

On this basis, the NDC Chairman questioned the source of funding for the project, given the absence of a provision in the budget or Parliamentary approvals of such initiatives.

He expressed bewilderment regarding the funding origins for the project in the absence of formal parliamentary deliberation or the passage of related laws endorsing the establishment of such hospitals.