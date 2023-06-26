The former speaker of Parliament, Mike Ocquaye, has called for a new approach to granting bails in the country.

According to him, the current bail system is not a developmental approach and must be amended.

Delivering a lecture at the Takoradi Technical University on ‘Consolidating Democracy and the Rule of Law in Contemporary Ghana’ he noted that the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Martin Kpebu vs Attorney General has “opened the floodgates for granting bail.”

“According to the Supreme Court, the provisions under the 1992 Constitution allowed bail for virtually every offence in Ghana. This to my mind is not a ‘developmental’ approach and must be amended,” he said.

He called for a new regime where crimes such as economic sabotage, for example galamsey, receive a new bail approach.

“Economic sabotage today as we glaringly see with Galamsey should mean a new bail approach. Offenses which are economic and undermine the economic resources- gold, oil, lithium et al. – and our recovery efforts should be identified,” he said.