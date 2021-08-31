A 40-year-old man in Adamawa State, Iliyasu Suleiman, has killed another man who was employed to take over a position he was sacked from.

Iliyasu had been sacked from his position as a security guard on suspicion that he was stealing company properties.

A new security guard was employed to take his place.

Iliyasu, who is of Ngurore ward in Yola South Local Government Area and is currently under investigation at the Adamawa State Police Command in Yola, has confessed to beating the new security guard to death.

Iliyasu reportedly hit the security guard until he died in a company at Kwanan Waya in Yola South LGA.

Suspect, Iliyasu Suleiman

The suspect said he was employed by the company in 2020 and was sacked in July 2021 over theft.

He confessed that he stole the company’s iron rods and sold them to a scavenger at N5000, so the company reported him to the police who investigated the matter and recovered the iron rods.

He said although the management of the company threatened to sack him, he was allowed to stay on after he pleaded, and he worked in the company for one year.

He said things kept going missing from the company and the management believed he must be responsible so they fired him in July 2021.

The company employed another man to serve as a security guard and Iliyasu, armed with a stick, went to the company in the night and battered the new security guard as he slept.

He was later trailed by the police who arrested him over the act

Commenting on the matter, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed that the suspect is currently being questioned by operatives of the command.