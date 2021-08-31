Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his joy at returning to Manchester United.

The Red Devils officially confirmed Ronaldo’s transfer had been completed on deadline day.

United had announced they had agreed a fee with Juventus for the 36-year-old on Friday afternoon, though the deal was subject to personal terms being agreed and a medical.

Ronaldo will now become the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Early on Tuesday morning, the Italian side confirmed that Ronaldo’s move had gone through, with United agreeing to pay €15million (£12.8m) plus €8m (£6.8m) in add-ons, payable over the course of the next five years.

Now United have also confirmed Ronaldo’s transfer, with the 36-year-old returning to Old Trafford after 12 years away.

Ronaldo said: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again.

“I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

