An independent parliamentary candidate for Nkoranza North, Charles Owusu, has revealed how his uncle’s life took a tragic turn at the tender age of 10.

Narrating the ordeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr. Owusu said a mentally challenged man from nowhere unleashed a vicious attack on him.

According to him, the mad man slashed his uncle with a cutlass, severing his hands, neck, and waist,and damaging his spinal cord.

“My uncle is disabled. I really love him. My mother comes before him. He was not born disabled but today he is disabled. At a younger age, around 10 years according to my grandma, a mad man subjected him to severe injury.

He continued “The mad man cut his hands, his neck, and his waist which affected his spinal cord. He damaged my uncle’s life.”

Fortunately, he noted that his uncle survived the ordeal but was left bedridden.

However, amidst the misfortune, Mr. Owusu found a powerful lesson.

“The fact that you are challenged somewhere in your body doesn’t mean you should beg for alms.”

Mr. Owusu urged physically challenged persons to rise above it and use their struggles as fuel to shatter barriers and embrace life’s opportunities.

