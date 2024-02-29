The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second, has toured some project sites of health facilities in the Ashanti region, which are either stalled or under construction.

Prominent among the facilities visited is the Sewua Regional Hospital which is 90 percent complete but left unattended with deplorable roads impeding its usage.

The Asantehene inspected the pace of work at the project sites, while advocating for their early completion.

The three project includes the ongoing renovation works he is spearheading at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the stalled Sewua Regional Hospital and the Mother and Baby Unit at the Manhyia Hospital.

The comprehensive renovation and modernisation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have reached a 60 percent completion rate.

Otumfuo has been leading the ‘Heal KATH Project’ through a 10million dollar public fundraising exercise to renovate the traditional wards of the hospital.

“The hospital is not going to leak again when it rains. One of the problems of Komfo Anokye was that when it rains, it could leak for two weeks we are privileged that since it rained the roof hasn’t been leaking. The King is very pleased,” Samuel Adu Boakye, Chairman – Heal KATH project, said.

The Asantehene later inspected the Sewua Hospital project which is to serve as a regional hospital.

The facility, already 90% complete, is left unattended with deplorable roads impeding its usage.

“The hospital has been completed for the past one year. What we need is to connect electricity to the hospital to get it operational, and we must put the road in good shape,” Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, Ashanti Regional Health Director, indicated.

Dr. Agyarko Poku, who spoke on behalf of the Asantehene, says the visit is to advocate for the completion of the projects.

“It is part of his activity to occasionally go around to see the developmental activities going on. The Sewuah hospital is very significant so he must come and see to put up his advocacy,” he indicated.

The Asantehene ended his inspection at the construction of the Baby and Mother Unit at the Manhyia Hospital.