Some residents in the Ashanti region have expressed varied concerns on parliament’s passage of the anti-LGBTQ Bill, which awaits assent by the President.

Known as the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights Bill”, the anti-gay bill was introduced in August 2021 seeking to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities.

The bill proposes penalties, including fines and prison sentences, for persons who identify as LGBTQ+ and promotes its activities.

Under this bill, individuals involved in the act would face imprisonment from six months to three years.

Sponsors and promoters may also be sentenced to three to five years’ imprisonment.

Reacting to the passage of the bill, some residents in the Ashanti who spoke to JoyNews believe the enactment of the bill is in the right direction as they link its constitution with the Ghanaian cultural values.

They believe it will uphold the Ghanaian societal norms.

“I don’t have a problem with that since it does not affect the society and me as well. If someone is lesbian or gay, it is their choice. We have pro choice and pro life. For me as an individual, I will say I have no problem but as a social being who is born and raised in Ghana, I think passing the law is okay because it will help us uphold our identity,” said Kofi, a resident.

But other respondents fear the bill will promote discrimination against LGBT+ individuals which is a step backwards in the promotion of equality and human rights.

“I am deeply troubled by this bill. LGBTQ individuals are our friends, family and neighbours, therefore they deserve equal rights and respect,” and a concerned citizen.

There are however others who expect the President to assent to the bill as early as possible.

Mercy Peprah, a concerned citizen, highlighted that many bills passed by the Parliament are yet to be enforced by the government.

She expressed hope that anti-gay bill would not be subjected to the same fate.

“I don’t know why it took the government so long to pass the bill. Even though it’s a bit late, I think it is in the right direction. There are so many bills that have been passed but the enforcement is something else so I am hoping that the government this time around will enforce the bill,” she said.