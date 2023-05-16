SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to the semifinal, second leg action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 May 2023.

This week’s UCL action opens on Tuesday with the return game between Internazionale and AC Milan at San Siro, with the ‘Derby della Madonnina’ rivals fighting for a spot in the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10 following the Nerazzuri’s 2-0 win in the first leg.

“The approach wasn’t good, they were clinical. That makes a difference. We will analyse the game. They are strong but we can’t afford that approach. We need to give our all in the next match,” said Milan captain Davide Calabria.

Inter skipper Alessandro Bastoni, meanwhile, has urged his team not to get ahead of themselves: “We’re happy because we knew the importance of this match, but it’s important to remain balanced. [The return leg] will be another equally tough battle.”

Wednesday wraps up the semifinal stage with the second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, following their 1-1 draw at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the first meeting.

“When we were better, they scored. When they were better, we scored,” said Citizens manager Pep Guardiola. “It was a tight game. They are so demanding with their experience and quality. We will see what we can do better [in the second leg]. We have a final next Wednesday at home [in front of] our people.”

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes “there’s everything to play for” in the return game. He added, “It will be like a final and I hope we can put that in our minds. Although it’s away, we are quite good in finals so I hope we can visualise it like that, even though it’s City. It will be tough.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 16-17 May 2023

All times CAT

Tuesday 16 May

21:00: Internazionale v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 17 May

21:00: Manchester City v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1