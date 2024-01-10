Traders at the Race Course Market of the Ashanti Region have taken a decision to campaign against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming election if government fails to commence the phase two of the Kejetia Market.

For months, the project has stalled due to renegotiation of a loan agreement following the country’s decision to opt for a financial bail out from the International Monitory Fund.

The Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union comprising traders from various groups are lamenting challenges hindering trading activities at their present location, Racecourse market.

The traders, most of whom have realised a decline in the trade, expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to meet completion deadlines.

The leadership of the various trader groups says it will seek the intervention of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to lead fund raising campaign to help complete the abandoned project.

