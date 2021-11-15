Riding on her renewed fame, gospel musician Cecelia Marfo has unleashed new dance moves for her ‘Washawa Say’ song.

The Twi singer landed on the tune after her attempt to give a rendition of popular ‘What shall I say’ song went horribly wrong.

The song generated into a meme, which she has capitalized on to release a remix featuring multiple artistes.

Performing the song for the first time in the studios of Adom TV during the entertaining Ahosepe Xtra show, Madam Marfo gave an original dance move to accompany the song.

She disclosed that was the dance she wanted her backup singer, Fire, to unleash when she said “wo nan naaa”.

The Afunumu Ba composer added that she expected Fire to “shake the ground” as the anointing was set to fall on them.

Teaching the dance moves for the first time, she revealed it is all about having stamina to lift the leg and shake to the glory of God.

Watch her dance below: