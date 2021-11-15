Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has been honoured after making his 100th international appearance during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

Ayew marked his 100th appearance in style after scoring the winning goal against Bafana Bafana.

The 31-year-old forward converted from the penalty spot in the first half to ensure Ghana qualified for the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars finished Group G with the same points as South Africa but edged Hugo Broos’ side due to a superior goal scored.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports celebrated Ayew for reaching his latest milestone.

He was honoured with a special customised Ghana jersey with his name and the number 100 inscribed on it.

The former Swansea City and West Ham man has scored 22 goals for the national team since making his debut in 2007.

Andre Ayew joins Asamoah Gyan as the only two players who have played a century of matches for the Ghana national team.

Gyan, who also captained the Black Stars until 2019, is currently Ghana’s most capped player with 109 matches under his belt.

Andre is also currently Ghana’s highest scorer in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations with nine goals.