The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the country has recorded 1,207 Covid-19 related deaths since its first case in March 2020.

The Service’s latest update on November 10, 2021, reveals the unfortunate number of casualties.

Currently, Ghana’s active and new cases stand at 997 and 11, respectively.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 130,710, with about nine people in critical condition.

Also, about 36 who have fallen prey to the virus are in severe condition, the GHS says.

Despite the cases recorded, 128,506 individuals who recovered from the virus have been discharged.

Information from GHS indicates that some 11 regions and the Kotoka International Airport are battling active cases.

The five regions free of Covid-19 active cases are Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Savannah and Western North regions.

Meanwhile, the GHS, in its immunisation exercise, has administered 3,367,531 doses of the AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The GHS website reveals that as of November 12, 2021, a total of 839,770 Ghanaians have been fully vaccinated.