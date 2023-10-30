Canon Central&North Africa (https://www.Canon-CNA.com)​ is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the renowned LagosPhoto Festival, set to take place from 27th October 2023 to 30th November 2023. This year’s edition of the festival will not only continue to captivate audiences in Nigeria but will also expand its reach with a simultaneous launch in Benin. This collaboration marks a significant step in the realm of photography and technology, bringing together two industry leaders to create an unparalleled experience for photography enthusiasts and professionals.

The LagosPhoto Festival, one of the most prominent photography festivals in Africa, brings together photographers, artists, enthusiasts, content creators, and industry professionals from around the world to showcase and engage with a diverse range of photographic works and narratives. The festival has gained wide recognition for its contribution to the photography community in Africa and beyond. It serves as a hub for creative exchange, education, and artistic expression, while also offering opportunities for emerging talents to showcase their work alongside established photographers.

The collaboration between Canon Central&North Africa and the LagosPhoto Festival serves a dual purpose: not only does it serve as a platform for showcasing Canon’s state-of-the-art products and technological proficiency, but it also offers educational avenues through programs like Canon Miraisha and Canon Academy Juniors. The Miraisha Programme, through training, resources, and mentorship, empowers participants to cultivate valuable expertise in areas such as photography, filmmaking, and digital imaging with the primary objective of gaining skills to generate a future income from their talents. Additionally, the Canon Academy Juniors Programme caters to children aged 8 to 16, offering enjoyable and concise photography courses guided by our Canon-certified trainers. This unique opportunity allows children to foster a new hobby and passion, nurturing their creativity and skills from a young age.

“This collaboration is a remarkable opportunity for Canon to engage with a passionate community of photographers,” says Amine Djouahra, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa. “Through this partnership, we embark on a journey to not only showcase our technological progress, but also to empower photographers of all levels to push the boundaries of their creativity. We also aim to foster a sense of community and growth within the African photography ecosystem. Together, we are redefining the art of photography and inspiring a new wave of visual storytellers.”

Azu Nwagbogu, chief curator of the LagosPhoto said, “Our collaboration with Canon Central&North Africa opens doors to new horizons where technology and creativity intertwine. The LagosPhoto Festival is proud to be part of this journey where photographers from diverse backgrounds can learn, share, and create, fostering a new era of visual narratives.”

During the Festival, Canon will host a series of photography workshops in Lagos, Nigeria and Cotonou and Ouidah in Benin from Sept 6th to Dec 1st, 2023. These workshops, led by Canon-certified trainers, will focus on street photography, and cater to participants of diverse skill levels, ranging from beginners looking to grasp the fundamentals to seasoned professionals aspiring to refine their craft. Participants can expect an immersive exploration of photography, encompassing technical expertise and artistic expression. Moreover, attendees will discover how to leverage Canon’s cutting-edge technology to capture breath-taking visuals. Also, all participants have the exciting opportunity to win the Canon Selphy Printer, which is known for its photo printing quality. Upon workshop completion, everyone will receive Canon Miraisha T-shirts and certificates, for their participation in the workshop. Adding to the Festival’s professional dimension, Canon will leverage the expertise of our Canon Ambassadors to provide portfolio reviews during the Professionals Week in Benin and Nigeria.

Alongside these captivating sessions, we will also host the Canon Academy Juniors workshop, which is specially designed to provide young enthusiasts aged 8 to 16 with a unique opportunity to explore a new hobby and ignite their passion through photography. Through engaging and educational activities, our aim is to inspire and nurture their creativity while introducing them to the fascinating world of photography.

As this collaboration unfolds, Canon Miraisha and the LagosPhoto Festival invite all photography enthusiasts and professionals to join in this exciting journey of learning, innovation, and artistic exploration. As a part of this initiative, we will also present the following prizes to a promising young photographer in Benin, as part of the LagosPhoto festival competition-

1x Canon EOS R50 camera with 18-45 kit lens

1x Canon Selphy CP1300 printer with Selphy paper

1x One-on-One virtual mentorship session (1 hour)

Click here to learn more about Canon Miraisha Programme- https://apo-opa.info/3QzxuWA

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.info/3xeczh6) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com