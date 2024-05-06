Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging solutions, is pleased to announce two strategic leadership appointments in its Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) business units, respectively.

Effective 1 April 2024, Amine Djouahra has been appointed as B2B Business Unit Director, with Rashad Ghani stepping up into the role of B2C Business Unit Director. Both Amine and Rashad bring a wealth of experience and an in-depth understanding of both Canon’s business and the region to their roles, with a demonstrated commitment to growing Canon’s Consumer and Business brands.

Amine Djouahra brings forth an admirable background of 19 years of multinational experience in diverse cultural settings, with over a decade dedicated to Canon in various leadership roles. His expertise lies in market penetration, expansion strategies, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. Amine’s profound understanding of the Middle East, Central, and North African markets uniquely position him to spearhead Canon’s B2B strategy. Before joining Canon in 2013, he gained substantial expertise working with prominent consumer electronics, digital imaging, and IT solutions brands. Preceding his current role, Amine served as the B2C Business Unit Director for the region.

With a wealth of 23 years’ experience in business development and sales, Rashad Ghani steps into the Canon B2C leadership role with a profound expertise honed over the years. Formerly the senior marketing manager for the region, Rashad has meticulously cultivated a comprehensive understanding of business development, product management, and event merchandising. Throughout his 12-year journey with Canon, Rashad’s innovative and collaborative approach has not only distinguished him as a trusted leader but also fostered inclusivity, thus positioning him exceptionally well to undertake the B2C portfolio leadership with confidence and capability.

“With Amine and Rashad at the helm of our B2B and B2C Business units, respectively, we are confident in their abilities to propel our brand to new heights, innovating in ways that meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa. “We wish both of them well as they take on these strategic roles within the CCNA business, playing a key role in continuing to position Canon as the leading imaging brand across Africa.”

Both Rashad and Amine are based at Canon’s headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3SvVhrS) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com