President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, declared on Friday that the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in 2025, set to take place in Morocco, will transcend all previous editions to become the “best in the history of the continent.”

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Motsepe expressed his unwavering confidence in Morocco’s potential to organize a spectacular AFCON in 2025.

“The eyes of the world will be on the continent when the 2025 AFCON is organised, and I am convinced that this edition will be the best in the history of African football,” Motsepe declared, exuding enthusiasm and determination.

His statement comes as a resounding testament to Morocco’s remarkable strides in the realm of football.

Notably, Morocco was recently bestowed with the honour of jointly hosting the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal. Patrice Motsepe commended Morocco for its leadership in the global football arena, saying that the country has significantly, consistently elevated its global footballing status in recent years.

Morocco’s selection as the host nation for the 35th edition of CAF in 2025 was a unanimous decision by the CAF Executive Committee, reflecting the confidence and trust vested in the country’s capabilities to deliver a world-class event.

The bold vision articulated by Patrice Motsepe has set high expectations for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

With the African football community eagerly awaiting the tournament, Morocco appears poised to deliver an unforgettable edition that may indeed go down in history as one of the finest moments in continental football.

