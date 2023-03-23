A popular Gambian socialite, Aisha Fatty’s former fiancé, Senegalese-Gambian business tycoon, Abdoulaye Thiam, has dragged her to court to refund all the money and gifts he gave her during their engagement.

Born to Gambian and Egyptian parents, Aisha, a former State House protocol officer, was once married to footballer, Tijan Jaiteh but the marriage was short-lived.

According to a report published by The Standard Newspaper Gambia on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Aisha abruptly ended the engagement and disappeared after receiving millions of Dalasi from the business tycoon.

Abdoulaye was introduced to Aisha in Dakar by one Myam Siam, a Senegalese lady, where upon they began a good friendship, according to the court papers.

Sometime later, according to the suit, Abdoulaye and Aisha began a relationship and he proposed to marry her and soon began preparations for their marriage.

The statement of claim further alleged that ahead of the proposed marriage, the two flew to Dubai together where the plaintiff (Abdoulaye Thiam) spent US$ 100,000.00 for their wedding preparations.

They also went to Paris, France, where Abdoulaye claimed he spent another Euro100,000.00 for designer’s bags and watches. A further US$ 50,000.00 was given to Aisha Fatty to buy African clothes from Nigeria, according to the statement of claim.

The statement also disclosed that since their proposed wedding, Abdoulaye has been giving Aisha the sum of D180,000.00 every month for her maintenance.

However, despite all the preparations and expenses made by Abdoulaye in anticipation of his marriage to Aisha, she refused to go ahead with the marriage which was scheduled for December 2021.

The plaintiff, Aboulaye, also alleged in the suit that a sum of Euro150,000.00 was given to Aisha Fatty for the construction of a three -storey building complex in the Gambia, while another sum of D19,500,000.00 was also given to her for the purpose of purchasing a villa at Fajara Waterfront.

Abdoulaye is also claiming the sum of CFA 822,000,000.00 which he alleged was expended in the purchase of gold given to Aisha for business.

The plaintiff is further seeking a declaration that he is the bonafide owner of a black Mercedes Benz GLE63 Braubus with Registration Number BJL 4222W or in the alternative, the sum of Euro 200.000.00, being the value of the car.

He is also seeking a court declaration that he is the bonafide owner of a white Mercedes Benz GLE 53 car with registration Number BJL 0999W or in the alternative the sum of US$102,000.00, being value of the car.

The statement of claim disclosed further that Aisha’s refusal to go ahead with the proposed marriage has caused the plaintiff great financial losses, and embarrassment within the family, colleagues and friends who were duly invited to their marriage.

It said Abdoulaye is psychologically troubled by Aisha’s alleged disappointment and will continue to suffer financial and reputation damages if the issues are not resolved in his favour.

The Inspector General of Police is also included in the suit because the cars are currently under the custody of the police.

The court has reliably confirmed that the IGP has been served with the hearing notice whilst Aisha Fatty, has still not received the hearing notice.