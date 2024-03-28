Fast-rising Ghanaian artist, Samuel Tettey Adjoka Nartey, better known by his stage name BushGang Zee, has finally released his much-anticipated single, “Accra Stay By Plan.”

Following the success of his previous release titled, “Taya,” BushGang Zee returns with this powerful Afro Dancehall track that delves into the critical issues of resilience, personal growth, and overcoming adversity.

Drawing from his own life experiences, BushGang Zee pens the lyrics of this classical tune that brings to the fore the issues of authenticity and sincerity.

The song serves as a reflection of his journey through the highs and lows encountered along the path to self-discovery.

Through his latest single, “Accra Stay By Plan,” BushGang Zee invites his fans and music lovers to join him on a journey to delve into life’s challenges and the strength found in resilience.

The song which is produced by the talented Rekx Beatz and expertly mixed and mastered by Gigsbeats has a rhythm that is timeless and unforgettable.

The Afro Dancehall roots of the song also provides the perfect backdrop for BushGang Zee’s emotive delivery, creating a musical experience that is very uplifting.

The talented musician has also indicated that the release of the audio track will be accompanied by a captivating music video that visually narrates the themes of struggle, perseverance, and personal triumph.

For the future, BushGang Zee also promises fans more heartfelt music that delves into personal experiences and emotions.