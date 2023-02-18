Veteran Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku, in a video that has surfaced online, looked different, raising concerns among Ghanaians.

In the video, the veteran fighter stood in the middle of the streets wearing his signature boxing gloves and issuing a stern warning to a rival he called Atia.

The video, shared by blogger Zionfelix, has gone viral on social media, with many expressing concern about Banku’s appearance.

In the video, Banku’s skin appeared to be multicoloured, leading to speculation that he may have resumed bleaching his skin. The fighter has been known to bleach his skin in the past, and many have criticised him for promoting the harmful practice.

In the footage, Banku, who rocked a controversial look, appeared confident and ready for a fight. He addressed his rival, warning him not to cross him or he would face the consequences. “Atia, don’t try me,” he said.

“If you try me, I’ll show you who’s the boss.” The video has sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning Banku’s motives and expressing concern about his health.

Some have accused him of seeking attention and using his controversial appearance to stay in the spotlight.