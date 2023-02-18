Mubarak Wakaso, a bosom friend of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, has reacted to news of the passing of his one-time team mate.

Wakaso’s tearful reaction comprised a farewell message to Atsu. “Rest well,” he tweeted with emojis of a broken heart, sobbing and weeping faces.

Christian Atsu has died from the earthquake incident of February 6, 2023.

A number of Turkish journalists and media houses have reported the news.

The last property of Atsu that was reportedly found at the site of the accident, that is at his apartment in Hatay, were two pairs of shoes, according to his agent Nana Sechere, who is currently in Turkey and has confirmed his passing.