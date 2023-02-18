A leading real estate company SuCasa Properties Limited has commissioned phase one of the SuCasa O’Grantson No.1 Community at East Legon Hills.

The unveiling, which was held on the 17th of February 2023, also served as the sod-cutting ceremony for phases two and three of the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SuCasa, Michael O’Grantson-Agyapong, noted that the sole aim of the company is to tackle the housing infrastructure deficit through the provision of affordable housing units for Ghanaians.

“As a business, we are consciously keeping the prices of our houses affordable because we believe affordable housing is a must-have for every Ghanaian.

“The grand vision of SuCasa is to build 2,000 houses by the close of 2023. We expect to complete phase two of the O’Grantson Community project in March and commission it in April and complete phase three by the end of the year,” he stated.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, in his keynote speech said, “the commissioning of this project is a confirmation that the desired environment is being created by government to attract private sector investments into the housing sector.

“Government recognises the importance of investing in this industry, as it holds the key to the sustainable development of our dear country.

“Indeed, the industry contributes to our country’s socio-economic development by providing significant employment opportunities for both skilled and non-skilled labour.”

He also commended SuCasa for conducting business in the local currency.

“I am particularly happy to learn that the company endeavours to transact business in the Ghana Cedi, which has enormous benefits for our local economy and also ensures compliance with regulations of the Bank of Ghana,” he stated.

He enumerated some of the initiatives the NPP government has undertaken to transform the housing industry.

“My Ministry is presently focused, among other things, on the review and enactment of legislations and addressing the institutional gaps, to create the appropriate platform for best practices within the industry.”

For this reason, the Ministry of Works and Housing, has initiated the process to establish the Ghana Housing Authority, which will have the mandate to regulate, plan and manage housing developments in Ghana, in collaboration with private-sector developers.

“Additionally, the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220) (as amended), which was passed by Parliament some 60 years ago and has, therefore, outlived its relevance due to rapid urbanisation, and population growth, among others, and is currently undergoing extensive review to reflect modern trends and dynamics in the housing sector,” he said.

The event w attended also by Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, Samuel Amegayibor, Senior Management and Staff of SuCasa, among other dignitaries.