Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium because of injury.

The Arsenal winger, 22, has not been able to take part in training since reporting for international duty.

The Football Association said Saka had reported to St George’s Park earlier in the week with an injury.

Saka has returned to Arsenal, who play at title rivals Manchester City on 31 March, for “continued rehabilitation”, according to an FA statement.

England face Brazil at Wembley on Saturday before hosting Belgium at the national stadium on 26 March.

Saka’s withdrawal is a setback for England boss Gareth Southgate.

England have just two more scheduled matches after this international break – against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 3 June and Iceland on 7 June – before their opening game of Euro 2024 against Serbia on 16 June.

The FA statement said no further replacements are planned as a 25-man England squad continue their preparation for games against Brazil and Belgium.

Saka has been in fine form for his club this season, with Arsenal top of the Premier League with 10 games to go and facing a two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

He has scored 16 goals for the Gunners this season – including 13 in the Premier League.

Saka has established himself as an important member of Southgate’s squad since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2020.

In September 2023, Saka was named England men’s player of the year for the second season running.

He has 11 goals in 32 appearances for his country, including a hat-trick in a Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia in June 2023.