Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi says he has opened talks over a new contract.

De Zerbi, who succeeded Graham Potter in September 2022, guided the Seagulls to sixth last season and a European qualification for the first time.

Brighton are eighth in the Premier League and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

“I usually work to be happy and to enjoy and I feel very good in Brighton,” said the 44-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2026.

“I have a great relationship with the players, with the club, with Tony [Bloom, chairman], with Paul Barber [chief executive], with David Weir [technical director] and everybody who works in Brighton.

“Yes, we are speaking about the new contract but at the moment we are [only] speaking, it’s not done yet.”

Brighton’s progress under De Zerbi has led to speculation linking him to other clubs.

But the former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss says he has no plans to leave Amex Stadium provided the club shares his ambitions.

“At the end we have to analyse the target. If the targets are the same as the club’s, it’s an honour for me working in Brighton. I don’t try to reach the higher level,” the Italian added.

“Most important for me is working seriously, with a good team, good players. It’s important for me to fix an important target.”