Brentford missed out on a place in next season’s Europa Conference League despite Ethan Pinnock’s late goal earning the Bees a narrow victory that ended Premier League champions Manchester City’s 25-match unbeaten run.

Thomas Frank’s team needed to win and hope that Aston Villa and Tottenham both dropped points to clinch a seventh-place finish, but Unai Emery’s side beat Brighton while Spurs cruised to victory over Leeds at Elland Road.

Pinnock, who signed a new four-year contract with the club on Saturday, sent a low drive into the bottom corner after Kevin Schade’s teasing cross was headed into his path by Bryan Mbeumo.

Cole Palmer forced David Raya into a one-handed save early in the first half as City started brightly, before Ben Mee and Vitaly Janelt went close for the home side at the other end.

Brentford felt they should have been awarded a penalty after half-time when the ball appeared to strike Rico Lewis’ arm following a goalmouth scramble, but Pinnock’s goal proved decisive.

The Bees are just the third outfit to do the Premier League double over Manchester City in a season in which they were crowned champions, after Chelsea in 2013-14 and Tottenham last season.