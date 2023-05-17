The Black Princesses of Ghana has hammered Niger in a pre-WAFU B U20 Cup of Nations on Wednesday morning at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Princesses dismantled their Nigerien counterparts 11-0 in a preparatory game for the upcoming tournament that is scheduled to be played in Kumasi at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

A hat-trick from Stella Nyamekye and braces from Faiza Seidu and Mafia Nyame as well as strikes from Tracy Twum, Helen Alormenu and Mary Amponsah ensured free-scoring Ghana secured a huge win.

The WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations is scheduled from Saturday, May 20 – Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Ghana has been drawn into Group A of the WAFU championship alongside Benin and Cote D’Ivoire.

Meanwhile, Yusif Basigi, who is the head coach of the side has named 20 players for the tournament.

The team has been preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the tournament. The team is expected to depart Accra for Kumasi on Thursday, May 18, 2023.