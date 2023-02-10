Bill Gates is in a relationship.

The Microsoft co-founder, 67, is dating Paula Hurd, widow of Mark Hurd, the CEO of software company Oracle and the one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard, who died in 2019.

“It’s widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn’t met his kids yet,” a source tells PEOPLE.

‘They’re inseparable,’ a friend of the couple tells DailyMail.com.

Gates and Hurd, 60, were photographed together at the Australian Open last month, sitting side-by-side as they watched the Men’s Singles Final.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd the Australian Open Men’s Final in January. SPLASH

News of the relationship comes close to two years after Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021.

Gates and French Gates, 58, share three children, daughters Jennifer, 26, and Phoebe, 20, and son Rory, 23. Jennifer is currently expecting her first child with husband Nayel Nassar and is “due any day,” the source adds.

Last month, Paula and Bill who were matched together when they were seen watching the Men’s Singles Final together at the Australian Open in Melbourne during a trip Down Under.

The pair also traveled up to Sydney where the billionaire met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Gates and Hurd took the opportunity to take a romantic stroll around the city as they stopped to admire the panoramic views of the harbor and check out the famed Opera House.

Photos of the two taking in the sights were published at the time, but Hurd had not been identified.