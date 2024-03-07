Actress, Bernice Asare attended a public event for the first time since the heartbreaking loss of her 8-year-old daughter.

The young girl, who had been battling illness for some time, tragically passed away approximately two weeks ago sending shockwaves through social media.

The demise prompted Bernice to take a step back from the spotlight to grieve.

However, Bernice has made a return at the premiere of actor Kyekyeku’s debut movie, “1957,” held in Kumasi.

She appeared resilient and seemed as though she is back to her bubbly self.

For the occasion, Bernice opted for a stylish ensemble, donning a black sleeveless top paired with mustard-colored pants.

Completing her look with a long wig and flawless makeup, Bernice exuded a sense of sophistication and poise as she mingled with fellow attendees at the event.

Watch video below: