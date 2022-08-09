Bernice Asare, colleague and best friend of Tracey Boakye, has denied all allegations of having any intimate relationship with Tracey’s newly-wed husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Despite admitting she has been in the same space with Mr Ntiamoah multiple times, she revealed it was solely during the course of her job.

To her, Mr Ntiamoah was her boyfriend only in movies and that relationship was not extended to real life.

According to her, she first met him on set and he has never made sexual attempts or even proposed love to her.

“We’ve played couple of roles together and he was always my boyfriend. Every time we meet on set, he assumes role of my boyfriend. We really click like siblings but not to that extent. He has never slept on set or even the set hotels before so no one can say we slept together or in the same room,” Bernice defended in an interview with GhPage.

She believes the speculations stemmed out from their closeness, and not any evidential sighting.

Bernice further defended that her close relationship with Tracey Boakye cannot even allow her to snatch her man or even have the thought of it.

She indicated that she cannot throw their 12-year friendship to the gutters over a man when she can have one for herself.

“I have been with Tracey throughout her journey even when she had nothing. I was there when she took seed for the first time till date. She is like a sister to me so why would I sleep with her lover?”

