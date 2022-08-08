Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah have shared photos that suggest they have been at it for a long time.

Tracey dropped a throwback photo of herself and her husband having a good time in Antalya, Turkey.

In the photo that the couple has made public, they were dressed in winter clothing at the top of a mountain and were both in caps.

Tracey wore a pair of black boots, while Frank wore sneakers. They almost ended up wearing matching coloured outfits, however, Tracey changed the dynamic by wearing a long sleeve grey sweatshirt.

In the other photo, still wearing winter clothes, they were spotted enjoying a memorable moment with a multi-coloured parrot.

The parrot stood on the right-hand side of Frank while Tracey wrapped herself in the other arm of his.

They both looked on and admired the parrot as it looked away.

Captioning the stacked post, Tracey Boakye wrote, THROWBACK PHOTOS DE3 BEBRE OOOO . Obimanso Diaries with my boo for life @badufrank.

