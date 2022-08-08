Family of a young man who allegedly died in police cell at Akropong-Kokoben in the Ashanti Region is demanding justice.

They maintained that, their son walked to the police station healthy, thus, blames the police for his death.

Suspect 39-year-old Prince Kufour was allegedly brutalised to death by Police when he resisted detention at the Akropong-Kokoben Police station.

The deceased, is alleged to have erected a container [metallic kiosk] by the roadside for his business without seeking consent from the chief of the town.

The metallic kiosk

The chief is said to have reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest.

His distraught mother, Afia Serwaa on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday claims her son was brutally assaulted by the police while in custody.

According to her, claims that he son fell ill while in detention are false because he did do not have any medical condition.

Father of the deceased, Elder Prince Kofi Kufuor, who also spoke on the show, said he is still in shock.

Family of the deceased

“I spoke to my son while he was in custody and 45 minutes later, they told me he was dead. I’m still in shock,” he bemoaned.

Mr Kufuor said the family is in pain following his sudden demise and will not rest until justice is served.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has interdicted two Police officers due to the incident.

The Police urged “members of the Abrafo-Kokoben and Tabre communities to remain calm as investigation continues to unravel the truth of the matter.”