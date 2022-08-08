A 42-year-old man who specialised in stealing and destroying transformers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Krobo areas of the Eastern Region has been incarcerated by the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court to 12 months imprisonment.

The convict, Isaac Azu, was sentenced by the court presided by Frank Gbeddy after pleading guilty.

Facts of the case as narrated by the prosecutor indicate that on July 31, 2022, at about 1:30 am, a resident spotted someone loitering around an ECG transformer at Kodjonya, a suburb of Odumase Krobo.

Quickly the witness raised an alarm which attracted neighbours to the scene who arrested Mr Azu in possession of a sack containing items.

A search in the sack revealed some parts which they believed were from the transformer.

He was sent to the Odumase Police Station where the Police detained him for investigation.

Mr Azu was said to have admitted his offence in his caution statement to police and after investigation, he was arraigned before the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court where the court sentenced him to 12 months in prison on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the offence of stealing.

The items he had stolen were identified as six fuses, earth cables and a switch valued at GHC2,731.38.