If you’re looking to settle with someone, there are certain basic things you should know. Observing the various phases, they go through will enable you to make well-informed decisions.

When They’re Happy: Understanding how someone treats you and those around them when they’re happy can provide valuable insights. Do they make genuine commitments or unnecessary promises?

Paying attention to these nuances will help you gain a deeper understanding of the person you’re contemplating a future with.

When They’re Sad: Life is a blend of joyous and challenging moments. Witnessing how someone copes with sadness is essential.

Getting a glimpse of their demeanor during tough times will give you an idea of their resilience and how they handle adversity.

When They’re Desperate: A person’s behavior during desperate times reveals much about their character. It is in these times you get to see what they are capable of doing. You get to know the extent to which they can go to get what they need.

Familiarizing yourself with this side of them can prove invaluable in times of need.

When They’re Angry: Observing their behavior when they’re angry offers valuable insights into their true nature. If their anger leads them to be verbally abusive or resort to physical aggression, it’s a clear indicator that they might not be the right partner for you.

When They’re Financially Stable: A person’s financial stability can unveil traits that might remain hidden when they’re broke. It’s during these times that you can gauge their generosity and attitude towards money.

Whether they’re willing to share their resources or prefer to spend extravagantly or if they become arrogant or remain humble.

Remember that relationships are multifaceted, and understanding these diverse aspects can contribute to making informed decisions about your future with someone.