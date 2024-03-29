Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been passed fit to face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Kane, 30, suffered an ankle injury in a 5-2 win against Darmstadt prior to the international break.

He reported for duty with England but sat out the 1-0 loss against Brazil before returning to Germany to recover, missing the 2-2 draw with Belgium.

“It’s all fine, he’ll play [against Dortmund],” Tuchel said.

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham in August for an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) and is the leading scorer in the German top flight with 31 goals in 26 games.

England’s all-time top scorer hit a hat-trick when Bayern won November’s Der Klassiker 4-0 at Dortmund.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is not ready to make his return, though, after tearing a thigh muscle during training with Germany last week.

Neuer, 38, is expected back for the trip to Heidenheim on 6 April, which could put him in the frame to start against Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Emirates Stadium on 9 April.

“Manuel Neuer is out. It’s nothing to do with risk. The pain is simply too great. We hope a week is enough,” Tuchel said.

Bayern are 10 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, with Dortmund 10 points further back in fourth.

The label of ‘Der Klassiker’ is afforded to Bayern-Dortmund matches because of a decades-long rivalry at the top of the German game.

Bundesliga champions Bayern announced in February that boss Tuchel will leave at the end of the season and Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso was heavily linked with the role.

But Alonso effectively ruled out any possibility of taking over at Bayern this summer by announcing at a news conference on Friday that he would not be leaving his current position in the summer.